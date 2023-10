Occupation authorities in Sevastopol report "shooting down of Storm Shadow" and invasion of drones

The occupation authorities of the temporarily captured Sevastopol announced the downing of a Storm Shadow missile in the suburbs, and attempts to repel the drone attack. The Mash Telegram channel reported this with reference to the message of the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol on Wednesday, October 18.

"Air alarm declared in Sevastopol. Preliminarily, air defense shot down a Storm Shadow missile over the Inkerman area. Governor Razvozhayev said that in the area of ​ ​ the Sukharna Balka, the fleet repels the attack of air targets," the report said.

At the same time, local residents write about a very strong explosion and publish footage of the fire after it, which quickly spread on the network.

Later, Razvozhayev said that in Sevastopol in the Kara-Koba area, russian air defense allegedly shot down a missile whose warhead detonated on the ground in a field. So he explained the video of the fire. According to him, there is no damage and "hits."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, explosions sounded in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The occupiers announced the alleged shooting down of a missile in the Belbek airport area.

On September 22, at about 12:00 p.m., the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the headquarters of the command of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

A photo and video of the missile were also posted a couple of seconds before it flies into the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on September 22.