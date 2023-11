Rada to change electoral legislation, because women living abroad for more than 3 months will not be able to

The Verkhovna Rada plans to change the electoral legislation, because women living abroad for more than 3 months will not be able to run during elections.

The head of the Servant of the People party, the head of the committee of the Rada on the organization of state power, local self-government, regional development and urban planning Olena Shuliak announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Women who have lived abroad for more than 3 months will not be able to run during the next, post-war elections. Therefore, today it is worth working on options for changing electoral legislation in order to correct the norms, in accordance with modern challenges," she wrote.

The MP noted that Ukrainian legislation provides for the impossibility of nominating for elections if a person is abroad for 90 days in a row.

She stressed that a full-scale war showed that Ukraine needs to modernize electoral legislation, since it was women who, saving children from war, often had to leave home and go to other countries.

"Life abroad does not mean that a woman is indifferent to Ukraine or does not work for the benefit of the state and its victory over the invaders. Humanitarian aid, delivery of cars to the front, accommodation and assistance with work or education for immigrants, the search for support in the international arena - all this is done by our women abroad now," she said.

Shuliak said that now the working groups of the state power committee, together with international partners and experts, are reviewing the current rules of electoral legislation so that in the future it meets modern requirements and challenges.

She stressed that working with electoral reform does not mean that elections are going to be held during the war, but to successfully conduct post-war elections, it is necessary to work now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is not the time now for elections.