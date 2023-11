Banks issue loans to agrarians for UAH 66.1 billion since year beginning

Since the beginning of 2023, almost 12,500 Ukrainian agricultural enterprises have received loans for UAH 66.1 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, loans in the amount of almost UAH 38 billion were obtained under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program.

The Kyiv (UAH 10.6 billion), Vinnytsia (UAH 6 billion), Dnipropetrovsk (UAH 5.95 billion), Cherkasy (UAH 5.3 billion), Kirovohrad (UAH 4.85 billion), and Odesa (UAH 4.37 billion) Regions are the leaders in lending volume during this period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, 43,648 agricultural producers received loans in the amount of UAH 95.5 billion.