The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the financial plan of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority USPA) for 2024 with a net profit of UAH 311 million.

This is stated in the USPA message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, in accordance with the financial plan, the enterprise intends to receive net income from the sale of products in the amount of UAH 3,808 million in 2024.

It is planned to transfer UAH 1,672 million to the State Budget of Ukraine and trust funds.

Capital investments for 2024 are planned in the amount of UAH 487 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023 Danube ports more than doubled the transshipment of goods.