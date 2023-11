In 2023, the Danube ports more than doubled cargo transshipment.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2023, the Danube ports more than doubled cargo transshipment. During the same time, the number of ships that called in Reni, Izmail and Ust-Dunaysk increased by 54% compared to last year. Here, our key partner is Romania. 11% of the value of Ukrainian exports goes to this country," he said.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine expects that by the end of 2023, Ukrainian-Romanian trade will increase to 4 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Shmyhal announced that up to 60% of Ukrainian export grain transits through Romanian territory.