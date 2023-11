There is shortage of LPG in Ukraine due to strike on Polish border - expert

Director of the A-95 Consulting Group, Serhii Kuyun, notes that due to the strike on the Polish border, there is a shortage of LPG in Ukraine.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I had the illusion that we have already passed the peak of the crisis in the liquefied gas market. But as recent monitoring of the situation shows, it is still too early to talk about it. Most massively - in half of the regions - the LPG in the Privat network disappeared, and where it remained - it costs UAH 39.6 per liter. Outages at UPG, Socar, MOTTO, BRSM and even at Avantazh. The reason is the blocking of the Polish border, through which 30% of imports or about 25% of the liquefied gas market came by road," Kuyun wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, the economy of Ukraine suffered a loss of more than EUR 400 million due to the blocking of borders by Polish strikers.

On November 6, Polish carriers started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.