Language Obmudsman Kremin says that concept of "russian-speaking" does not exist

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Taras Kremin, states that there is no such thing as "russian-speaking".

He said this on Radio Svoboda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is no such thing as "russian-speaking". And we are citizens of Ukraine," he said.

Kremin noted that this marker "russian-speaking" was introduced by russian ideology.

"If it is necessary to create something better, then I, as an authorized person, of course stand on this side. We should have a state program to promote the mastery of the Ukrainian language as the state language," he added.

The Ombudsman noted that Ukrainian is mandatory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and regardless of whether they are national communities or foreigners, everyone must speak Ukrainian on the territory of the Ukrainian state.

"Because it is the language of the educational process, the educational trajectory, of course, the future of life, and it is a conscious choice of the language of an indomitable nation," Kremin emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, linguist Iryna Farion called russian-speaking Ukrainians who defend Ukraine "mad".

The writer and singer Serhii Zhadan suggested that Ukrainians should no longer be called "russian-speaking".

The Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, requires teachers to communicate with students and colleagues only in Ukrainian during working hours.