5 power units at thermal power plants (TPP) in different regions have been taken out for emergency repairs.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Five power units at thermal power plants in different regions were shut down for emergency repairs during the day. Despite the shutdown of the power units, the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to meet the needs of all household and legal consumers. Consumption limits were not introduced," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company completed repairs on all power units of the nuclear power plants in the territory controlled by Ukraine.