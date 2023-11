Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has said that over the past six weeks, the russian occupation army has lost 36,000 people in the war against Ukraine.

He stated this during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG, also known as the Ramstein group).

"According to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, only since the last meeting within the Ramstein format - six weeks ago - russia lost almost 36,000 soldiers," the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine quoted Umerov as saying.

According to Umerov, russia does not plan to stop itself, and the only language that the occupiers understand is the language of power.

The Minister stressed that Ukraine has learned this lesson well.

He also added that the weapons provided by the partners allowed the Armed Forces to change the situation at the front.

The Minister remarked Abrams, Challenger and Leopard tanks, Storm Shadow, SCALP and ATACMS missiles, as well as HIMARS jet systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of November 22, the losses of the russian army exceeded 320,000 people since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall that earlier British intelligence reported that recently russian troops have suffered particularly heavy losses on the Avdiivka axis.