The Israeli government has agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of about 50 hostages.

This is reported by the Times of Israel.

Israel also agreed to release some imprisoned Palestinian women and minors. Cars with fuel and humanitarian aid will also be able to enter the Gaza Strip.

It is not known who exactly concluded this agreement. But it is known that the ultra-right party of religious Zionism, which initially did not agree with the suspension of the military operation in Gaza, also voted for the agreement.

The US expects that Israel will manage to release all its hostages.

The evacuation from the Gaza Strip began on November 7 and was scheduled to last several days. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Egypt, Mykola Nahornyi, said that the situation is very unstable, there are many risks that could affect the course of the evacuation.