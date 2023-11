The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that the russians in the Middle East are implementing another information operation with the aim of discrediting our state.

It is reported that citizens of the aggressor country of the russian federation are calling Ukrainians who are currently in the Gaza Strip and spreading panic among them using fake messages, in particular:

"Ukraine abandoned you";

"There will be no more salvation";

"Russia is ready to evacuate you."

At the same time, according to the Defense Intelligence, russian subscribers make it clear that in exchange for the possibility of an alleged evacuation from the Gaza Strip, it will be necessary to provide an interview for a russian news agency. The so-called "rescuers" do not say anything in detail about the content of the interview or possible questions.

"Thus, terrorist Moscow traditionally seeks to take advantage of the aggravation of basic human needs in the conditions of an armed conflict in order to move to the next stage of the campaign to discredit Ukraine, namely, to create appropriate propaganda materials for the further broadcast of lies beneficial to the aggressor," the intelligence officers emphasize.

The Defense Intelligence calls on Ukrainians in the Gaza Strip to report all cases of telephone blackmail, provocations and intimidation by unknown russians.

"Ukraine, as a state, is doing everything possible to save our citizens," the Defense Intelligence summarizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the data of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, which he provided on November 7, 101 citizens of Ukraine received permission to evacuate from the territory of the Gaza Strip.

The evacuation from the Gaza Strip began on November 7 and was scheduled to last several days. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Egypt, Mykola Nahornyi, said that the situation is very unstable, there are many risks that could affect the course of the evacuation.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence showed the first footage of the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.