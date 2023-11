Zelenskyy calls on Trump to share specific "peace plan" if he has one

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered former US President Donald Trump to share the details of his "peace plan" for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with the Fox News channel.

"Let's talk with him, let's give him this opportunity to show the steps of his "peace formula". I'm ready. If he has a specific peace plan, he can share it with me. Yes, we will stop the war if we give up Donbas and Crimea. Our country is not ready for such a plan, it is not a "peace plan," Zelenskyy said.

He made this statement in response to Donald Trump's Fox News interview, where he promised to "ensure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours" after returning to the White House if he wins the election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, former US President Donald Trump refused to call russian dictator vladimir putin, who is accused of war crimes, a war criminal because, according to him, this could harm negotiations with the russian federation.

According to a survey by The Economist/YouGov, more Americans have a positive attitude towards the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy than the current US President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump refused to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy due to a conflict of interests with current US leader Joe Biden.