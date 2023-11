The Verkhovna Rada allowed military personnel to store their reproductive cells in cryobanks.

A total of 271 MPs voted for bill 8011 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, during the period of martial law, military personnel have the right to receive free medical services related to ensuring the realization of their right to biological parenthood (maternity), in particular, to the collection, cryopreservation and storage of their reproductive cells in case of loss of reproductive function at performance of state defense duties.

Police officers, employees of the State Emergency Service, senior staff of the Special Operations Department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and employees of the State Criminal Enforcement Service who directly take part in hostilities also received the corresponding right.

Persons who are subject to this law and who, before its entry into force, paid for the storage of their reproductive cells with their own funds, have the right to their further storage free of charge.

