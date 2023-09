The Verkhovna Rada has strengthened the social protection of military personnel, police officers and civil protection officers.

268 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 9638 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill regulates the issue of providing one-time monetary assistance to servicemen after release, in particular, the document provides for the payment of:

- 50% of monthly monetary support for each full calendar year of service - those who are discharged from military service for health reasons or voluntarily (applies to foreigners fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine);

- 50% of monthly monetary support for each full calendar year of service in the presence of services of 10 calendar years or more - those who are discharged from military service by age and due to the end of the contract, reduction in staff, for family reasons during the war;

- 25% of monthly monetary support for each full calendar year of service in the presence of services of 10 calendar years or more - those who are discharged from military service at their own request, for family reasons or for other good reasons in peacetime, the list of which is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Military servicemen are paid a one-time cash allowance in the amount of 50% of monthly cash support in case of dismissal from military service due to the expiration of the established terms of military service, for health reasons, for family reasons or for other good reasons.

The bill also corrects Article 10-1 (Right of military personnel to leave) of the Law "On Social and Legal Protection of Military Personnel and Members of Their Families" in relation to the duration of the annual basic leave of military personnel by conscription of officers.

According to the new edition, for military personnel, except for military servicemen of regular military service, the duration of annual basic leave in the year of military service beginning is calculated from 1/12 of the length of leave for which they are entitled, for each full month of service until the end of the calendar year (now this norm does not apply to military personnel on the call of officers).

Payments also remain to police officers captured or held hostage, as well as those interned in neutral States or those gone missing under special circumstances in the amount of the official salary at the last place of service, the salary for the special rank, a long-service allowance, other monthly additional monetary support of a permanent nature and other types of monetary support.

Families of such police officers will be paid monthly cash security, including additional and other types of cash security, in the order determined by the Minister of the Interior.

Besides, the monetary support remains to individuals of ordinary and chief personnel of the civil protection service, in respect of which the fact of deprivation of personal freedom as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine has been established, or taken hostage as well as missing under special circumstances, in the amount of the official salary at the last place of service, the salary for the special rank, a long-term allowance, other monthly additional types of monetary support of a permanent nature and other types of monetary support, taking into account changes in long-term service and monetary provisions and the possibility of its payment to the families of these persons of ordinary and chief personnel of the civil protection service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June the Rada adopted a law on additional payments to the military.