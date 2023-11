On the evening of November 22, there may be a shortage of electricity in the power system, so Ukrainians are urged to be more frugal about electricity.

It is reported by Ukrenergo.

The shortage occurred in the morning, but during the peak evening hours it may increase.

The reasons for large consumption were:

increase in consumption due to cooling;

increased accident rate of power plant units;

insufficient volume of electricity imports from the EU.

Ukrenergo added that some power units are still under repair after russian drones and missile hits. Therefore, the power system cannot operate at full capacity. Now energy staff is looking for ways to cover the deficit.

Ukrainians are urged not to turn on several powerful electric devices all at once, turn off the light in empty rooms, transfer washing to night hours.

Recall that 5 power units at thermal power plants (TPPs) in different regions were put into emergency repair.

On Wednesday, November 22, it is snowing in Ukraine, temperature fell, yet the weather will get worse in the days to come.

During the third decade of this month, the weather in Ukraine will be unstable, accompanied by significant precipitation, sharp temperature fluctuations and the predominance of cyclonic activity. The first snow cover will form in the northern, central and eastern regions, and the temperature on some days will drop to -14... -10°C.