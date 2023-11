Contributions from donors to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund reached more than EUR 322 million.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The total amount of donor commitments regarding grant contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund reached more than EUR 322 million. Of these, EUR 192 million were actually transferred to the fund's account from 15 public and private sector donors from different countries. The remaining amounts are announced contributions that are expected on the account of the fund in the near future," the message reads.

Grant contributions to the fund were made by state and private donors from Germany, Great Britain, Sweden, Austria, Iceland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Hungary, as well as the European Commission and the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA).

According to the report, for the period from January to the beginning of October 2023, more than 200 agreements for the purchase of energy equipment were concluded within the scope of the fund's work.

"At the Ministry of Energy, there is a working group on the organization of humanitarian aid in the energy sector, which works on processing requests for necessary energy equipment and fuel from companies of the fuel and energy complex. Given the significant level of equipment damage, the ever-increasing needs of the energy sector for repair and restoration, the Working Group has already approved requests for the purchase of equipment and fuel in the amount of more than EUR 310 million," said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany will additionally contribute EUR 54.3 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.