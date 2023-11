The 5th power unit of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is being transferred from the "hot shutdown" mode to the "cold shutdown" mode.

This was reported by the IAEA press service.

After the transfer of the 5th power unit to a "cold shutdown" in the "hot shutdown" mode, only one of the six reactors of the plant will remain for steam production and heating. This is done in order to be able to determine the reason for the detection of boron in the cooling circuit.

"Cold shutdown" is a safe state of a nuclear reactor in which it is shut down and has low pressure and temperature of the cooling water. In the “hot shutdown” mode, the water is heated by the non-working reactor.

The transition of the reactor plant to the "cold shutdown" mode began on November 20. According to plans, it was supposed to be completed the next day, November 21. The concentration of boron in the broken cooling circuit, as reported by the IAEA, does not exceed the permissible technical conditions of the limits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the 67th session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), 69 countries supported the resolution on nuclear safety in Ukraine, which called on the aggressor state of russia to immediately withdraw military and occupation personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and return the Zaporizhzhia NPP under the full control of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on November 18, a water leak from the 5th power unit occurred at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.