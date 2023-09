IAEA approves resolution on immediate return of Zaporizhzhia NPP to full control of Ukraine

69 countries supported the resolution on nuclear security in Ukraine, which called on the aggressor state of russia to immediately withdraw military and occupation personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and return the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the full control of Ukraine. The relevant resolution was adopted at the session of the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports.

"Among other things, it calls on the russian federation to immediately withdraw all military and other unauthorized personnel from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and return the plant to the full control of the competent authorities of Ukraine in accordance with the existing license issued by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU), to ensure the safe and secure operation of the plant, in order for the Agency to carry out effective and efficient implementation of security guarantees in accordance with the Agreement of Ukraine on Comprehensive Guarantees and the Additional Protocol," the resolution said.

A corresponding resolution was proposed by Canada, Finland and Costa Rica.

The resolution also states that russia must immediately stop all actions against and at nuclear facilities in Ukraine and withdraw its military and other personnel from the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 28, at the session of the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ukraine was elected a member of the governing body of the agency.

On September 23, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that mines remain on the territory of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On September 9, the IAEA announced increased military activity in the Zaporizhzhia NPP area due to numerous explosions.