Traffic has been opened on a new 115-meter bridge over the Irpin River in Romanivka in the Kyiv Region.

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the bridge construction began almost immediately after the liberation of the Kyiv Region.

In parallel, in less than a week, temporary crossings were erected for quick transport connections for residents of Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and Vorzel with the capital.

The new bridge has two lanes of traffic in each direction.

Its width is 18 meters, height - 6 meters.

It is illuminated, equipped with all necessary engineering structures for safe movement, including bicycle crossings on each side.

Bridge traffic is already open to all modes of transport.

"The remains of the blown-up bridge will be preserved. Work is already underway to create a memorial complex here in the memory of the liberation of Irpin and the defense of Kyiv," the ministry added.

The bridge in Romanivka was destroyed on the second day of the full-scale invasion of russia.

It was blown up by the Ukrainian military to stop the attack of the occupation forces on Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a bridge over the Inhulets River was restored in the Kherson Region, which was destroyed by the invaders in June 2022.

In August 2023, the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure said that almost a quarter of the bridge structures are in critical condition.

We also wrote that in April 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia restored the bridge over the Irpin River in the Kyiv Region, which was destroyed at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation.