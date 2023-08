24% of bridge structures in Ukraine are in critical condition.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development (Ministry of Infrastructure), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Commission for Inspection of the State of Bridge Structures analyzed the basic information on the real state of most Ukrainian bridges. Of these, 24% are in critical condition - are inoperable or in a limited working condition. As part of the work of the commission, proposals were also finalized to address problems with the development and maintenance of bridges and prevent deterioration of their condition," it was said.

According to the report, to solve problematic issues on the development and maintenance of bridges, the commission proposed:

- Instruct all balance holders to inspect bridges with respect to which there is no information on the technical condition and which are in inoperable and limited working condition. After the inspection, the balance holders will have to develop a set of emergency response measures, implement them and report on their result.

- Transfer the functions of the customer and/or the bridge balance holder from individual territorial communities to the Restoration Agency, if the bridges are on state roads. Currently, the Agency has already received relevant proposals from balance holders for 28 bridges.

- Use the Analytical Expert Bridge Management System to draw up plans for bridge construction and maintenance. The system will be aimed at collecting and constantly updating information about the real state of bridges.

The results of the commission's work, in particular information on the state of bridges and proposals for solving problems, will be submitted to the National Security and Defense Council and the Cabinet of Ministers.

"The main question to which the commission had to answer was what is the real state of Ukrainian bridges and what solutions are needed to prevent all possible risks. Unfortunately, more than a third of balance holders do not have real information about the condition of their bridges, and a quarter of all structures in the country are in critical condition. On the basis of the results of the Commission's work, concrete proposals have already been formed, in particular, to legislate the priority direction of funds for the reconstruction or overhaul of emergency bridges among other road construction facilities," said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Paton Bridge and the Metro Bridge in Kyiv are in disrepair.

On June 27, the Cabinet of Ministers created a commission headed by Kubrakov to check the condition of bridges.