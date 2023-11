The Verkhovna Rada intends to abolish the limitations of the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to check the assets of public servants who have already passed the audit, and to check the property acquired by declarants before being appointed to the post of public service.

287 parliamentarians voted for bill No. 10262 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

These changes are proposed to bring the provisions of the law into line with the conclusions of the European Commission on Ukraine.

In particular, it is proposed to exclude the norm, which provides that during the full check of the declaration, the NACP does not check the grounds for acquiring real estate and vehicles acquired by the declaration subject or his family member before the day the person was elected (appointed) to office, in connection with the presence of which the person first had the obligation to submit the declaration.

The bill also provides that a full check of the declaration is carried out in part of the declaration objects not covered by a full check of the declarations of the relevant declaration subject for previous periods, except when the NACP received new information on the object that was checked, or if there are new sources of information that were not known or were not available to the National Agency during the preliminary full check.

Currently, the law states that the information specified in the previous period by the declaration subject in the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, which has already been the subject of a NACP check, and the results of which showed no violations, cannot be subject to re-check.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October the law on the restoration of electronic declaration came into force.

The NACP will open public access to the register on December 10.