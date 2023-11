EU family is incomplete without Ukraine. Prime Minister of Lithuania congratulates with Day of Dignity and Fre

On the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the Revolution of Dignity, the head of the Lithuanian government, Ingrida Simonyte, emphasized that the EU family is incomplete without Ukraine.

She wrote about it on her Twitter (Х).

“10 years ago, with EU flags in their hands, Ukrainians took to the streets to defend their democracy & dignity. Neither the bloodshed at the Maidan, nor russia's war overturned their European choice. Ahead lies a historic opportunity - without Ukraine, the EU family is not complete,” Simonyte wrote.

We will remind you that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Dignity and Freedom and noted that Ukrainians must be strong and united in order to protect freedom and not lose their dignity.

He noted that 20 years ago Ukraine's accession to the European Union was a romantic dream, 10 years ago it was an ambitious goal, and today it is a reality in which it is no longer possible to stop the forward movement of Ukrainians, the candidate status and further accession negotiations must necessarily end in full membership of Ukraine in the EU.