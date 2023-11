The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is conducting searches at members of the Verkhovna Rada Volodymyr Kozak and Serhii Labaziuk.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

"Searches are being carried out," the source said.

The source did not specify other details.

Currently, anti-corruption bodies do not officially comment on this information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) suspect the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People Andrii Odarchenko in giving a USD 50,000 bribe to the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem.

Member of Parliament Anatolii Hunko (Servant of the People) was caught on a bribe, which he demanded and received for helping to allocate land for rent. The NABU showed an operational video as Hunko hid a bribe under the table.

The NABU reported the suspicion to the MP from the Servant of the People Liudmyla Marchenko and her assistant in receiving a bribe for permission to cross the border through the Shliakh (Path) system.