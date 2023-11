The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the russian occupiers continue to use storm z and storm v units, which are formed from prisoners and military convicts, for storming Ukrainian positions in all directions.

This was announced by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in the Telegram channel.

In the Kupyansk axis, the enemy continues offensive actions. It is trying to reach the settlement of Synkivka, Kharkiv Region, in order to continue the offensive on the city of Kupyansk.

Syrskyi noted that in the Lyman axis, the enemy is drawing reserves and regrouping in order to prepare for continued offensive operations.

"Heavy battles are ongoing near Bakhmut. The occupiers continue their offensive actions. The enemy is trying to knock out the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the Klishchiyivka area. The Defense Forces are holding the defense and inflicting heavy losses on the russian troops, both in equipment and in manpower," the Commander said.

Since the beginning of the month, more than 6,500 russian occupiers have been eliminated in the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, and about 800 units of military equipment of the occupiers have been destroyed or damaged. Among them are 79 tanks, 136 units of armored vehicles and 170 different types of enemy artillery.

