The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to hold back the enemy on the Kupiyansk and Bakhmut Axes. Assault operations south of Bakhmut continue.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, posted on his Telegram channel.

"The defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in many areas of the front. On the Kupiyansk Axis, the russians conducted assaults in the Synkivka areas, east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. The attacks were repelled by our soldiers. Bakhmut Axis. The russians tried to attack the Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka areas. All attacks were repelled," said Syrskyi.

In addition, the Defense Forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves at the achieved frontiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine is expanding the network of mobile groups to combat the attack drones of the aggressor state of russia.

During the day, on November 18, there were 71 combat clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and the russian occupiers.

In total, the enemy carried out five missile and 76 airstrikes and conducted 50 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.