Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat emphasized that the decision regarding long-term air alerts due to take-offs of russian MiG-31s is being made in relevant ministries and departments, it is not simple.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center - Ukrinform.

"Work is underway in relevant ministries and departments. Management and leading specialists are looking for a way. Believe me, the decision is not easy. This is a question of responsibility, a question of security, a question of human life," Ihnat said.

The spokesman noted that long flights of russian MiG-31s for several hours can block the vital activity of the state and economy, which, in particular, interferes with the educational process, because schools are forced to stay in shelters all this time.

"We need a solution that would satisfy, but people want to understand how it will all happen. It worries society. What that solution will be - we have to wait. The Air Force will continue to provide information about the danger, and we will also inform in the public space," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talking about the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, November 17, said that he instructed the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers to propose a solution to the sorties of russian aircraft carrying Kinzhal missiles did not paralyze the country for hours.

Zelenskyy believes that the level of Ukrainian air defense allows the country not to be stopped for several hours due to an air alert during the sorties of russian MiG aircraft.

It will be recalled that Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that russia is able to continue the so-called tactics of terrorism, when due to the threat of strikes in Ukraine, long-term air alerts can be announced, in particular, because the russians have started to practice refueling aircraft in the air. Thus, on November 10, the air alert lasted 3.5 hours throughout the territory of Ukraine.