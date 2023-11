Partner countries have trained more than 100,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in less than two years.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of November 21, 2023, more than 100,000 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed intensive training in training centers of more than 30 partner countries," the statement said.

According to the head of the Main Directorate of Doctrines and Training (J7) of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Oleksii Taran, today a coalition of 32 partner states, which are organizationally part of two military auxiliary missions of Ukraine: the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine (SAG-U) and the European Union Mission for Military Assistance to Ukraine (EUMAM), has been involved in organizational activities.

According to Taran, the current training system is focused on four basic priorities:

1) basic combined arms training of newly recruited recruits, that is, people from civilian life, of which in a relatively short period of 35 days, it is necessary to make full-fledged shooters of infantry units;

2) professional training - primarily for foreign samples of weapons and military equipment: tanks, IFVs and APCs, artillery systems and precision multiple rocket launchers, air defense systems and unmanned systems for various combat purposes, as well as experts of scarce specialties (combat medics, sappers, snipers, operators of anti-tank systems, etc.);

3) training of modern leadership commanders, especially the junior level - commanders of branches, platoons, companies, as well as tactical instructors, who form the "base" of the instructor staff for the distribution of advanced training methods directly on the training grounds of Ukraine;

4) collective training of units of different levels and headquarters for effective management of them, primarily for conducting offensive and assault operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk said that more than 12,000 military personnel and teachers were trained and underwent advanced training within the DEEP program by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).