The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company has completed scheduled repairs on the last, 9th power unit of the nuclear power plant (NPP).

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that from now on, all power units located on the territory controlled by Ukraine are operating at full capacity.

"The large-scale repair campaign at nuclear power plants, which lasted several months, was completed even before the onset of winter and frost. And this is extremely important, because it is nuclear generation that provides more than 55% of the country's electricity needs. It is the most stable generation that has made it possible to withstand our energy system last winter. And I'm sure: it will be the same this heating season as well," said Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1.9 GW of additional capacity was added to the power system, while another 1.3 GW of additional capacity is planned to be restored by the end of the year.