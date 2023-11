AFU down Iskander-K cruise missile and 10 out of 11 Shahed attack drones – General Staff

Russian troops launched 11 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and five missiles of two types over the territory of Ukraine last night.

"Tonight, the russian occupiers struck another blow against Ukraine, using four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, an Iskander-K cruise missile, and 11 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said in a statement.

It is reported that the Iskander-K cruise missile and ten attack drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means.

As a result of the enemy strike, the Central City Hospital in the city of Selydove, Donetsk Region, the building of the Kotlyarivska Coalmine, and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Combined attacks of the occupiers on Ukraine

In recent days, enemy attacks in various regions of Ukraine with the help of Shahed-type kamikaze drones, as well as various types of missiles, have become more frequent. So, on the night of November 19, russian troops tried to attack Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Poltava Regions. Fifteen Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed as a result of the work of anti-aircraft units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 19, the deputy head of the Presidential Office, Oleksii Kuleba, announced that Ukraine is expanding the network of mobile groups to combat the attack drones of the aggressor state of russia.

Overnight into November 19, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the north with Shahed-type UAVs.

On November 17, the State Border Service of Ukraine published a video of training of border guards on the destruction of enemy air targets.