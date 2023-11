Russian troops advance on 6 axes, more than 50 combat clashes occur per day - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the russian occupation army has been attacking on six front lines in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. There were 54 combat clashes during the day.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, November 20.

The occupiers attacked on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia axes.

Kupiansk axis

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Region, where 10 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire. Among them were Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove, Kharkiv Region.

Bakhmut axis

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and east of Pivdenne Donetsk Region, where our soldiers repelled 19 attacks.

More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire. Among them were Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk Region.

Avdiivka axis

On the Avdiivka axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, where 7 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

More than 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks of the enemy. Among them were Oleksandropil, Keramik, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Tonenke and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region.

Mariinka axis

On the Mariinka axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the areas of Mariinka, Peremoha and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region, where the Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks.

About 10 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under artillery and mortar fire of the invaders. Among them were Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Peremoha and Novomykhailivka.

Shakhtarsk axis

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions west of the Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region, where 2 attacks were repelled by our defenders.

About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks. Among them were Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Urozhaine of the Donetsk Region.

Zaporizhzhia axis

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Robotyne and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region.

More than 20 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks. Among them were Poltavka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

