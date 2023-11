62,000 women serve in Armed Forces, of which 5,000 at the front

62,062 women now serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (7.3% of the total number of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), 5,000 of them perform tasks on the front line.

Military Media Center announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that if in 2014 the total number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was 49,926, of which 16,557 were military, then as of October 2023 (according to the AFU personnel center) the number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased to 62,062 people, of which 43,479 were military.

"Now on the battlefield in Ukraine we have the largest number of women in recent world history. They manifest themselves not only as good military financiers or doctors, but also as brave military who loyally defend their homeland," Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova was quoted as saying.

Of the 43,479 female military personnel, 7,709 (6.6%) were reported to be officers; 11,732 (6.6%) - sergeant-foreman; 22,704 (4.4%) women - soldiers; 1,334 (18.1%) - cadets.

About 5,000 female military personnel are on missions in combat areas. 13,487 women have combatant status.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in two years the number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased by 40%, or by 12,000 people, compared to 2021.

From October 1, 2023, women of some professions must be registered with the military.