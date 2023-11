Army of Drones hits 39 tanks, 31 guns and dozens of other equipment of russians over week

Over the past week, the Army of Drones has hit 214 units of russian equipment.

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram.

According to him, 39 tanks, 31 guns, 41 armored vehicles and 66 trucks were hit by "birds."

"Powerful results from our defenders," said Fedorov, publishing an infographic on the losses of the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of November 19, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the north (Kursk Region - the aggressor country of the russian federation) with Shahed-type strike UAVs. Air defense worked in three regions. As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 15 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs were destroyed.

The AFU destroyed 640 occupiers, 4 tanks and 4 artillery systems. The General Staff reported the losses of russians per day.