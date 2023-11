Today, November 20, the bodies of 94 more killed defenders were returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

It is noted that the return of the fallen military was carried out by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the SSU, the Ministry of Interior Affairs, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Department of the State Emergency Service in the Sumy Region, border guards and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

It is also reported that in accordance with International Humanitarian Law, the bodies of combatants who were killed in connection with armed aggression against Ukraine were transferred to the opposite side.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the transportation of repatriated bodies and remains to certain state specialized institutions for transfer to law enforcement officials and forensic experts to identify the victims," the headquarters added.

Recall that in October, Ukraine returned the bodies of another 64 fallen defenders.