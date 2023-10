Ukraine has returned the bodies of 64 more fallen defenders on Friday, October 6.

This was reported in the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

It is noted that as a result of repatriation measures, the Ukrainian side managed to return the bodies of the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

"The implementation of the event was carried out by the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War and became possible thanks to cooperation with the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Sumy Region, the State Border Guard Service, other representative offices of the security and defense sector of Ukraine with the assistance and direct participation of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross," the statement said.

In turn, the Ukrainian side handed over to the russian side the bodies of combatants who were killed in the war in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia returns to Ukraine the bodies of the deceased military, who were officially recognized as prisoners. At the same time, there were no reports from the russian federation either about the deterioration of their health or about their serious condition.