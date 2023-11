As of the morning of November 20, about 2,900 freight vehicles are in queues in three directions due to the blocking of checkpoints on the border with Ukraine by Polish carriers. The most in front of the checkpoint Krakovets - Korczowa – 1,200 trucks.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"Unfortunately, the blocking continues in three directions. Let me remind you, these are the checkpoints Yahodyn - Dorohusk, Krakovets - Korczowa and Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne. As of this morning, according to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, there are about 2,900 cargo vehicles in queues on the territory of Poland in the direction of Ukraine. The most in front of Krakovets is 1,200, in front of Yahodyn there are about 1,100 trucks and in front of Rava-Ruska - about 600," Demchenko said.

According to him, these data are incomplete, as other trucks may be at a certain distance from the border.

Also, due to the blocking of these directions, an increase in queues at other checkpoints is recorded. In particular, there are about 1,300 trucks in front of the Shehyni checkpoint and a total of 300 trucks in front of the Uhryniv, Ustyluh and Smilnytsia checkpoints.

Demchenko emphasized that the participants of the action are passing several trucks per hour both in the direction of departure from Poland and in the direction of entry into Poland, but this does not solve all issues regarding the intensity of traffic, since in Yahodyn, for example, 1,200 to 1300 trucks in both directions. In the direction of the checkpoints Krakovets and Rava-Ruska, 600 trucks each in both directions had the opportunity to cross the border per day.

Demchenko noted that there is an electronic queue in the direction of departure from Ukraine and the trucks are not physically near the border.

"They are in those places where it is convenient for them, including in those places where there are parking lots, at gas stations. If we talk about the territory of Poland, then the trucks are there physically, waiting for the possibility of further movement in the direction of Ukraine," added the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Polish transporters started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Poland are preparing lawsuits against the strikers blocking the borders.