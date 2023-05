Group DF took the 7th place among the largest private companies supporting the Armed Forces and defense needs of Ukraine.

Group DF corporate communications director Oleh Arestarkhov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Group DF provided UAH 826.4 million to help the army and Ukrainians during the war. We calculated: 4.61% of all private assistance in the country (UAH 17.9 billion) was provided by Group DF and its businesses. This means that every twentieth hryvnia that the Ukrainian private business provided, helping Ukraine - was provided by our business," he wrote with reference to the material of the NV publication.

According to the data collected by NV, the total amount of donations from February 24, 2022 to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and various humanitarian initiatives amounted to UAH 98.9 billion - it includes all donations of citizens by bank transfers, contributions from private companies and banks.

At the same time, private companies collected UAH 17.9 billion, banks - UAH 3.7 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Group DF is a diversified international group of companies whose business is represented in 11 countries in Europe and Asia.

The main activities of the group are nitrogen, titanium and gas businesses.

The founder and owner of Group DF is businessman Dmytro Firtash.