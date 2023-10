For 9 months of 2023, passenger transportation to Poland brought UAH 800 million to the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

The chairman of the board of the company Yevhen Liashchenko announced this in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"However, for the first time in many years, passenger transportation increases the level of profitability of the company. And by the way, not only international flights, but also individual domestic ones are now marginally profitable. For example, these are Intercity trains. We are currently working on the efficiency of routes and the cost of their maintenance. Of course, passenger transportation in general is still unprofitable - by the end of the year we expect about minus UAH 15 billion. But they are unprofitable in Europe, this is a social function," he said.

Liashchenko said that for nine months of 2023, the company's profit from passenger transportation to Poland amounted to about UAH 800 million.

Also, according to him, the 1st half of the year Ukrzaliznytsia finished with a profit of UAH 4.76 billion.

"For the nine months of this year, we have a profit, but still need time for calculations. According to the results of the half-year, the profit amounted to UAH 4.76 billion. Ukrzaliznytsia will end the year as a profitable company," said Liashchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia launched the Lviv-Warsaw train from October 15.