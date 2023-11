The Ukrgasvydobuvannia joint-stock company discovered a promising deposit in the Mesozoic gas-bearing complex of the Carpathians in a field that was considered exhausted.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The exploratory well, during the test of which a gas inflow with a flow rate of more than 200,000 cubic meters of gas per day was obtained, gave the highest UGV indicator for the fields of the western region in the last 20 years. A team of specialists of BU Ukrburgaz drilled a new well with a depth of 1,600 m for the purpose of further exploration of the depleted field. The record-breaking gas production rates were achieved thanks to the use of modern technologies, in particular the Ivan Bohun drilling rig," the message states.

It is noted that the well was put into operation in a very short time, in particular, pipelines were built for this purpose and the gas preparation unit was modernized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Ukrgasvydobuvannia launched 2 wells with a throughput of 500,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

In 2022, compared to 2021, the Ukrgasvydobuvannia company reduced the production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

Ukrgasvydobuvannia is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.