The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, together with specialized associations and carriers, created the Headquarters to help Ukrainian drivers blocked at the Polish border. The headquarters will provide them with food, drinking water, medicines and fuel.

This was stated in a message on Facebook by the profile minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Sunday, November 19.

Kubrakov noted that Ukrainian drivers have been blocked at the Polish border for more than 10 days. According to him, there is a queue of more than 30 km in the direction of Yahodyn, more than 10 km in the direction of Rava Ruska, and more than 16 km in the direction of Krakovets. The aid headquarters was created to provide drivers with water, food, fuel and medicine.

Coordinators stationed at each of the border crossing points are in constant contact with drivers. They work out the needs of drivers. The Ukrtransbezpeka hotline is also open 24 hours a day at +38 (067) 120-04-83. Kubrakov said that an initiative team is already working at the border, which has 11,000 food kits, drinking water and the necessary medicines. Additional needs can be indicated through the Google form.

If necessary, the Ministry will facilitate the evacuation of drivers to the territory of Ukraine. The headquarters will work until the Polish border is unblocked and traffic at the checkpoints is restored.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Polish transporters started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.

On November 7, the Ministry of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development reported that there were no official requests from Polish carriers to unlock the Polish-Ukrainian border.

As of the morning of Sunday, November 19, about 4,600 trucks have piled up on the border with Poland due to the blocking of traffic by Polish carriers.