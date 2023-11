The Ukrainian language department of the Lviv Polytechnic National University came to the defense of professor and linguist Iryna Farion.

Farion announced this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The staff of the Department of Ukrainian Language expresses its unchanged position regarding the manipulative agitation surrounding Professor Iryna Farion. The decision of the Lviv Polytechnic management to dismiss I.D. Farion is groundless. Throughout her teaching career, Professor I.D. Farion performed her duties responsibly and conscientiously, is respected by the team, the scientific community and among the students she taught. Not a single complaint has been received against her in more than 30 years of work at the Lviv Polytechnic," the team said in a statement.

The department notes that the provoked and inspired disturbance in society through Farion's interview is beneficial to moscow's occupiers, who skillfully speculate on such sensitive topics for Ukrainians as language and the army.

Support for Farion was expressed by the employees of the department Hennadii Vozniuk, Zoriana Kunch, Oksana Lytvyn, Oksana Mykytiuk, Liliya Kharchuk, Myroslava Hnatiuk, Sofiya Bulyk-Verkhola, Yuliya Tehlivets, Halyna Horodylovska, Iryna Shmilyk, Iryna Mentynska, Volodymyr Diakiv, Solomiya-Mariya Kovaliv, Iryna Cherevko, Nataliya Kolodiy, Yaroslav Pura, Stefaniya Rudenko, Myroslava Popadynets, Kyryk Halina, Dutko Oksana, Bohdanna Yavorska.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Iryna Farion was dismissed from her position as a professor at Lviv Polytechnic University.

The Security Service of Ukraine has initiated criminal proceedings and ordered a number of expert examinations regarding the statements and publications of former Member of Parliament Iryna Farion.

Linguist Iryna Farion "surrendered" to the FSB a student from the temporarily occupied Crimea, who is waiting for the liberation of the peninsula by the AFU. In particular, she published his surname, first name, place of study and place of residence on the network.