The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has begun criminal proceedings and set a number of examinations on the statements and publications of the former Member of Parliament Iryna Farion.

The SSU said this in a statement on Wednesday, November 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, in one of her interviews, Farion said that she categorically did not accept russian-speaking servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and could not call them Ukrainians, which outraged the Ukrainian defenders and society. In addition, in her social networks, she published a post with a screenshot of a message from a pro-Ukrainian student from the temporarily occupied Crimea with his name, surname and other personal data.

Criminal proceedings are opened under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪ Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics);

▪ Article 435-1 (insult to honor and dignity of a serviceman, threats to a serviceman);

▪ Article 163 (violation of the secrecy of correspondence, telephone conversations, telegraphic or other correspondence transmitted by means of communication or through a computer);

▪ Article 182 (violation of privacy).

The SSU initiated a psychological and linguistic examination of the statements of Iryna Farion. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced that he had appealed to the National Police of Ukraine, the SSU, the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting due to negative statements and accusations against military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who communicate in the languages ​ ​ of national minorities.

Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Member of Parliament of Ukraine from the Servant of the People faction, Yehor Cherniev, appealed to the SSU because of Farion's words regarding russian-speaking military personnel of Ukraine.

Farion’s statement was also commented by the deputy commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin.