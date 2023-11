Due to bad weather, hostilities and technical malfunctions, 527 settlements were cut off.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to technological reasons, almost 80,000 consumers remained without power in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. In the morning, more than 16,500 consumers were without power. The restoration of energy supply is ongoing. Also, almost 1,000 consumers were disconnected in the region due to hostilities. As a result of hostilities and bad weather during the day in the Donetsk Region almost 16,000 consumers remained without electricity. 129 settlements remain without power in the region," the report said.

More than 13,000 consumers remained without electricity in the Zaporizhzhia Region due to bad weather.

"Due to technical reasons, more than 9,000 consumers lost power. In total, over the past 24 hours, the power engineers have restored power to more than 19,000 consumers. The work to restore electricity supply is ongoing. The enemy fired at the 35 kV overhead line and damaged it. The inspection will take place after the permission of the military," the message says.

Due to bad weather, electricity was cut off in almost 6,000 consumers in 35 settlements of the Mykolaiv Region.

Also, due to worsening weather conditions, more than 63,000 consumers in the Odesa Region were disconnected.

In addition, more than 5,600 consumers in the Poltava Region were cut off due to wind and wet snow.

"Due to technical violations, 6 settlements in the Sumy Region were left without electricity. Work to restore energy supply continues. More than 2,700 consumers have been disconnected due to hostilities in the region. As a result of nighttime shelling of the cities of Borova, Kupyansk, and Vovchansk, network damage has been recorded. Due to hostilities actions in the Kharkiv Region, more than 17,600 consumers remain without power," the message reads.

Also, due to shelling and adverse weather conditions, more than 8,000 metering points were disconnected in the Kherson Region during the day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1.9 GW of additional capacity was added to the power system, while another 1.3 GW of additional capacity is planned to be restored by the end of the year.