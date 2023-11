A total of 1.9 GW of additional capacity has been added to the Ukrainian power grid. In comparison, it is planned to restore another 1.3 GW of additional capacity by the end of the year.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Repairs and protection of key nodes of the power system continue. It has already been possible to restore almost 1.9 GW of generating capacity. It is planned to restore another 1.3 GW of additional capacity by the end of the year," he said.

Shmyhal noted that a huge amount of work has been done to restore networks to protect substations and other critical equipment.

"We are also preparing other systems. To date, 445 heat supply facilities have been restored. These are boiler houses, central heating stations, and central heating power plants. Work with partners in energy issues is actively continuing. We have new deliveries of air defense systems that will strengthen the protection of power facilities," he emphasized.

Shmyhal reported that the United States has handed over 22 mobile boilers to Ukrainian communities and is preparing new deliveries.

Denmark will also contribute EUR 7 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

At the same time, the total amount of support through the fund has already exceeded 320 million euros.

In addition, opportunities for importing electricity from the EU have been expanded.

"Ukraine can now import up to 1.2 GW of capacity, while a year ago it was 500 MW," Shmyhal noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine's energy facilities will have three levels of protection in the form of engineering fortifications in case of Russian missile and drone attacks.