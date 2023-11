During the past day, 46 combat clashes took place at the front. The defense forces will continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from its morning summary.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, russian troops conducted assault operations in the Synkivka, eastern Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka Districts of the Kharkiv Region, where the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks. The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations on the Lyman Axis.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the occupiers carried out assaults in the Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka Districts of the Donetsk Region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the russian invaders do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. AFU soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Sieverne, and Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda of the Donetsk Region, where the Ukrainian military repulsed 16 attacks. On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the invaders carried out assaults near Staromayorske, Donetsk Region, without success. On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

On the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River, continue counter-battery fighting, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out two strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the russian troops. Units of the missile forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as three enemy ammunition depots.

It is noted that the russian army last day launched one missile and 17 airstrikes and carried out 94 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The russian occupiers also carried out an airstrike on Ukraine, using Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. As a result of combat work by air defense forces and means, 15 out of 20 attack drones were destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into November 19, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north with Shahed-type UAVs.

On November 17, the State Border Service of Ukraine published a video of training of border guards on the destruction of enemy air targets.

We will remind you that in October, the russian invaders launched 243 Shaheds, 15 Kh-59 guided air missiles, as well as nine cruise missiles over Ukraine.