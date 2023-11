In the Bakhmut axis, the enemy is trying to seize the initiative and retake the positions it lost earlier. Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks in the past day in this axis.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, on the air of the telethon.

"Regarding the Bakhmut axis, it was also hot there last day. 19 enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders - these are Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka. Kamikaze drones were used 17 times and 381 shots were fired.

We can see that in this axis the enemy attacked three times more than in Kupyansk. Attacks happened constantly. The enemy is constantly trying to seize the initiative, counterattack and fight back the positions it lost earlier," he said.

According to Fitio, over the past day, 203 russian occupiers were eliminated in this axis and 19 pieces of equipment were destroyed, including 3 tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the russian occupiers did not give up their intention to attack Kupyansk. In particular, the enemy is regrouping, preparation for offensive actions is being observed.

We will remind, recently the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the russians are attacking near Kupyansk (Kharkiv Region) and Bakhmut (Donetsk Region), and have increased the number of kamikaze drones.