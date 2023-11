The russian occupiers did not abandon their intentions to advance on Kupiansk. In particular, the enemy is regrouping; there is preparation for attacking actions.

The spokesman for the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy stepped up on the entire line of defense of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiansk axis. Yesterday, our defenders repelled 5 attacks - these are Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Bilohorivka. The russian occupiers launched 3 air strikes and used 15 kamikaze drones.

Here the enemy is regrouping, does not refuse its intentions - the offensive on Kupiansk. Now the weather is somewhat deteriorating, so the use of equipment by the russian occupiers is somewhat complicated. But we understood their intentions and saw their preparation for attacking actions," he said.

According to Fitio, over the past day, 156 russian soldiers were liquidated and 30 pieces of military equipment were destroyed in this direction, of which one tank and an armored fighting vehicle.

In addition, the speaker said that the enemy currently has no strategic successes in this direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, November 16, on the Avdiivka axis, the enemy's offensive actions were unsuccessful, and in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the russian occupiers suffered losses and withdrew during the assault near Novodarivka.

In addition, the consolidation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on several bridgeheads of the left bank of the Kherson Region may force the occupiers to conduct a certain regrouping in this direction.