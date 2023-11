On November 16, US President Joe Biden signed a bill on short-term government funding to avoid a government shutdown, which does not include funding to support either Ukraine or Israel.

European Pravda writes about this with reference to the White House.

The US Senate finally approved the package late Wednesday, about 48 hours before a deadline before a possible government shutdown at midnight Friday. The project will continue funding the government's work until mid-January-early February.

The bill extends funding through January 19 for priority industries such as military construction, veterans support, transportation, housing and energy. The rest of the government's functions will be funded until February 2.

Thus, Biden moved the fight with Republicans in the US Congress over the federal budget into the new year.

The spending bill does not include the White House's request for nearly USD 106 billion, which covers aid to Israel and Ukraine.

It will be recalled that the US Senate plans to consider a joint package of bills, which includes aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and strengthening the border after November 23.