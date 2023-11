The U.S. Senate plans to consider a joint package of bills that includes aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan and strengthening the border after Thanksgiving, which will be celebrated on November 23.

This follows from a statement by the leader of the Senate majority, Democrat Chuck Schumer, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

According to him, he very much wants all four requests of U.S. President Joe Biden - Ukraine, Israel, humanitarian aid, and the Indo-Pacific region - to be approved. He emphasized that the legislators will "work very hard on this."

"Once we get back to Thanksgiving, it's going to be a very important priority to get all four bills passed, and all four have bipartisan support in the House. Together," Schumer said.

When asked if the Republican Party was trying to split the package into smaller, separate bills, he said bipartisan support was needed for all four, adding that he was going to work hard to get all four bills passed.

As you know, U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to convince the U.S. Congress to support aid to both Ukraine and Israel and to approve a new USD 106 billion aid package, which includes more than USD 61 billion in funding for aid to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that delays in financing forced the United States to start limiting the flow of military aid to Ukraine, as the Pentagon only had USD 1 billion left to replenish the stockpile of weapons that were sent to the country.

Meanwhile, the United States understands that the lack of funding from the United States has already affected Ukraine's ability to defend itself against a full-scale Russian invasion, so the U.S. Congress should approve the White House's request for assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible.