The consolidation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on several bridgeheads of the left bank of the Kherson Region may force the occupiers to conduct a certain regrouping in this direction.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Yevhen Yerin stated this on Radio Svoboda.

"The occupiers will try to carry out some regrouping. They have a multi-layered defense system, and I understand that they were preparing for such scenarios and predicted that they would have to retreat from the left bank. Further, how the situation will develop, we will see," says Yerin.

According to him, the Ukrainian military continues to study the weaknesses of russian defense.

Recall that it was officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful actions on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson direction, as a result of which they managed to gain a foothold in several bridgeheads.

Since the beginning of these events, the enemy has lost: personnel - 1,216 killed and 2,217 wounded, 24 tanks, 89 artillery systems and mortars, 135 units of various vehicles, 48 units of armored fighting vehicles.