The Russians created a detachment of the "people's militia" in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region, to which they recruited a small number of collaborators dependent on the russians.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC).

Thus, it is noted that recently a detachment of "militias" took an oath of allegiance to the enemy. Now they patrol the city together with the occupying police and help the enemy put pressure on the local population.

"However, the main idea of creating such a detachment is propaganda, because it allows russian apologists of lies to tell about "popular support for the occupation". Note that the detachment of 15 people was created only after two years of occupation, and the local volunteer battalion is generally staffed with russians and Serbs," the message says.

Regarding the members of the detachment, the NRC notes that after taking the oath and receiving weapons, they became a legitimate target for the Defense Forces, and when the russians retreat, they will be left in the city, as they did with Kherson's lower-level collaborators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers brought the so-called "people's militia" in body armor and with machine guns to the school in Kamyanka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Meanwhile, the russian invaders began to prepare for holding "elections of the president of the russian federation" in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. In particular, in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the russians are creating commissions, campaign groups, and are also keeping records of local residents.